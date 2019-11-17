UK government will publish Russia report after election -minister

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The British government will

publish a parliamentary report examining alleged Russian

meddling in British politics after the country's Dec. 12

election, security minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.

Opponents have accused the government of sitting on the

report by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee,

which has been cleared by the security services, because it

might contain embarrassing revelations about Prime Minister

B ...