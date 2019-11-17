Xinhua world news summary at 0830 GMT, Nov. 17

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

DHAKA -- A gas line explosion caused the collapse of a building in Bangladesh's seaport city of Chattogram on Sunday morning, leaving at least seven people dead and over 25 injured, a police official said.

The official who did not want to be named said at least 32 people were injured after an explosion caused the front part of an old house's ground floor to collapse at about 9:30 a.m. local time. (Bangladesh-Explosion)

- - - -

LA PAZ -- At least eight people died after the police and milit ...