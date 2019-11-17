The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

AS-EXTREMIST CAMP - Extremist camp busted in Assam, two arrested

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Silchar, Nov 17 (PTI) Security forces have busted an extremists' camp belonging to NSCN(R) and ZUF and arrested two insurgents with an arm and ammunition in Cachar district of Assam, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles and police personnel launched the joint operation in the jungles of Ramgaizan area on Friday night and destroyed the makeshift camp used by cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation) and Zeliangrong United Front(ZUF) to carry out their activities i ...

 

