MH-RAUT-SAAMANA - Shivaji Maharaj belongs to all, says Sena in swipe at BJP

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Sunday took a swipe at one-time ally BJP and said Chhatrapati Shivaji was not "confined to any caste or party" but belongs to all 11 crore people of Maharashtra.
The BJP had mounted a campaign seen by political observers as an effort to appropriate the legacy of the legendary warrior-king in a bid to upstage the Sena.
Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, writing in his weekly 'Rokhthok' column in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', said, "Shivaji Maharaj is not confin ...

 

