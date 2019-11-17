UPDATE 1-Louisiana's Democratic governor wins re-election in Republican-leaning state - media

(Changes source, adds DNC statement)

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Democratic

Governor John Bel Edwards has been re-elected to a second term,

narrowly defeating a Republican opponent who had closely aligned

himself with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Democratic

National Committee (DNC) said.

The victory for Edwards, a conservative Democrat and the

only Democratic governor in the Deep South, comes on the heels

of recent Democratic gains in Kentuc ...