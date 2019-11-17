UPDATE 1-Louisiana's Democratic governor wins re-election in Republican-leaning state - media
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Changes source, adds DNC statement)
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Democratic
Governor John Bel Edwards has been re-elected to a second term,
narrowly defeating a Republican opponent who had closely aligned
himself with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Democratic
National Committee (DNC) said.
The victory for Edwards, a conservative Democrat and the
only Democratic governor in the Deep South, comes on the heels
of recent Democratic gains in Kentuc ...
Subscribe