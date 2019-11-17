HKSAR gov't official calls for rationality, end to violence ahead of elections

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HONG KONG, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior government official of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday appealed to the public to return to rationality and end violence so as to ensure the imminent district council elections take place in a peaceful and orderly way.

In an article published on the government website, Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung called on all parties of the society to keep calm and restraint, and respect and tolerate people with different p ...