Roundup: Overseas experts, scholars call for end to violence, restoration of order in HK

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Overseas experts and scholars expressed their firm support for the Chinese government's stance on the situation of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), hoping that stability and order could return to the city at an early date.

While attending the 11th BRICS summit in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping made clear stance of the Chinese government on Hong Kong's situation, saying that the most pressing task for Hong Kon ...