Chinese health authority urges enhanced flu prevention

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authorities at all levels have been required to enhance their flu prevention measures and health education for the upcoming flu season.

A circular issued by China's National Health Commission called for more standardized diagnosis and treatment of influenza, with more focus on children, the elderly and the pregnant.

The circular proposed enhancing the monitoring of influenza cases and training of medical personnel.

It also called on medical and h ...