Cambodia supports China's stance on Hong Kong's situation

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia supports the Chinese government's stance on the situation of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), calling for efforts to get the city back to normal, a government spokesperson said Saturday.

While attending the 11th BRICS summit in Brazil on Thursday, Xi voiced the Chinese government's stance on the Hong Kong situation, saying that the most pressing task for Hong Kong at present is to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order.

