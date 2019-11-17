Investigation launched into poisoning case in north China's wetland

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Police in northern China's Hebei Province have launched an investigation into a poisoning incident in a wetland, local authorities said Friday.

Environmental volunteers said that they found pesticides in more than 30 locations in the Hutuo River Wetland in Pingshan County during a routine patrol early this week, with dead wild ducks spotted on the site.

They reported the clues to the local public security department, who later launched an investigation into the ...