Brexit Secretary Barclay: EU elites' sympathies lie with a Corbyn govt
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has
accused the European Union 'elites' of preferring a British
government led by current opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn after
the upcoming UK elections.
Writing in the Sunday Times newspaper, Barclay said he was
'dismayed' by the comments of Donald Tusk in his farewell speech
on Wednesday, wherein the outgoing European Council President
said that Britain will lose influence in international affairs
and beco ...
