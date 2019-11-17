The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Brexit Secretary Barclay: EU elites' sympathies lie with a Corbyn govt

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has
accused the European Union 'elites' of preferring a British
government led by current opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn after
the upcoming UK elections.
Writing in the Sunday Times newspaper, Barclay said he was
'dismayed' by the comments of Donald Tusk in his farewell speech
on Wednesday, wherein the outgoing European Council President
said that Britain will lose influence in international affairs
and beco ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 17th of November 2019 05:26:47 AM. All rights reserved.