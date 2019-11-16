Flood-hit Venice to face another exceptional high tide on Sunday
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Venice will face another
exceptional high tide on Sunday, after its worst flooding in 50
years on Tuesday caused more than $1 billion worth of damage and
submerged St Mark's Square under a metre of water.
The tide could reach 160 cm (5.25 feet) just after midday on
Sunday, according to Venice's centre for forecast on tides.
"It will be a tough day tomorrow, but we are ready," Mayor
Luigi Brugnaro said on Saturday during a press conference.< ...
