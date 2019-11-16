cycling-NED-FRA-Poulidor
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Van der Poel bags cyclo-cross event after cycling legend granddad Poulidor's death
Brussels, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - Dutch cycling ace Mathieu van der Poel won a World Cup cyclo-cross event in the Czech Republic on Saturday just three days after his legendary grandfather Raymond Poulidor's death.
Van der Poel is world cyclo-cross champion, European mountain bike champion and winner of this year's edition of road racing's prestigious Amstel Gold classic.
The 24-year-old' ...
