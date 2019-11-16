RPT-Lebanon bank staff union to discuss ending strike after receiving security plan -union
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIRUT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon's bank staff union will
meet on Sunday or Monday to decide whether to call off a strike,
after receiving a plan to secure banks with a stepped up police
presence, the president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank
Employees said on Saturday.
The union began the strike on Tuesday over safety fears, as
protests against political leaders sweep Lebanon and depositors
demand access to their mone ...
