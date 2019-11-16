Lebanon's Speaker Berri says situation in Lebanon getting more "complicated" -Al Joumhouria

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIRUT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The situation in Lebanon is

becoming more complicated, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih

Berri was cited as saying by newspaper al-Joumhouria on

Saturday, comments that suggested a deal needed to form a new

government had yet to be finalised.

Lebanon appeared to move toward consensus on a new premier

on Thursday after caretaker prime minister Saad al-Hariri, a

Sunni politician, and Shi'ite group Hezbollah and its Shi'ite

ally Amal ag ...