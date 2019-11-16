Moto-Prix-ESP-qualifying

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Rookie Quartararo on pole for Valencia MotoGP

=(Picture)=

Valencia, Spain, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - French whizz kid Fabio Quartararo romped to his sixth pole position of the championship at the season-closing Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday, with world champion Marc Marquez right on his tail.

Under bright blue skies, Yamaha-SRT's 20-year-old Quartararo dominated the closing stage of qualifying on the tight 4km Ricardo Tormo circuit after choosing the more dangerous hard tyres for the cold con ...