Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Rookie Quartararo on pole for Valencia MotoGP
Valencia, Spain, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - French whizz kid Fabio Quartararo romped to his sixth pole position of the championship at the season-closing Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday, with world champion Marc Marquez right on his tail.
Under bright blue skies, Yamaha-SRT's 20-year-old Quartararo dominated the closing stage of qualifying on the tight 4km Ricardo Tormo circuit after choosing the more dangerous hard tyres for the cold con ...
