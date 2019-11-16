The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Moto-Prix-ESP-qualifying

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Rookie Quartararo on pole for Valencia MotoGP
=(Picture)=
Valencia, Spain, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - French whizz kid Fabio Quartararo romped to his sixth pole position of the championship at the season-closing Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday, with world champion Marc Marquez right on his tail.
Under bright blue skies, Yamaha-SRT's 20-year-old Quartararo dominated the closing stage of qualifying on the tight 4km Ricardo Tormo circuit after choosing the more dangerous hard tyres for the cold con ...

 

