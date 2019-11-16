Pro-independence protesters take to Barcelona's main train station
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BARCELONA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dozens of protesters crowded
into Barcelona's main railway station on Saturday in the latest
show of dissent to grip the city more than a month after a
Spanish court handed stiff prison sentences to nine Catalan
separatist leaders.
Protesters poured into Barcelona's Sants station, some
staging a sit-in while a handful scuffled with police, heeding a
call by a separatist group known as CDR. The organisation had
urged people to show ...
Subscribe