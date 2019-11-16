Pro-independence protesters take to Barcelona's main train station

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BARCELONA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dozens of protesters crowded

into Barcelona's main railway station on Saturday in the latest

show of dissent to grip the city more than a month after a

Spanish court handed stiff prison sentences to nine Catalan

separatist leaders.

Protesters poured into Barcelona's Sants station, some

staging a sit-in while a handful scuffled with police, heeding a

call by a separatist group known as CDR. The organisation had

urged people to show ...