BC-EU--Czech-Obit-Jasny , 0175
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Czech filmmaker Vojtech Jasny dies at age 93<
Vojtech Jasny, a filmmaker who belonged to the new wave of Czechoslovak cinema in the 1960s, has died at age 93<
AP Photo CTK801-1116191124<
Eds: Updates with background. With AP Photos.<
PRAGUE (AP) _ Vojtech Jasny, a filmmaker who belonged to the new wave of Czechoslovak cinema in the 1960s, has died. He was 93.
Slovacke divadlo, a theatre he frequently visited, said that Jasny died Friday. A family representative confirmed his de ...
Subscribe