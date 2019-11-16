UPDATE 1-France's MBDA to open missile engineering centre in UAE

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds agreement with Italy's Leonardo)

ABU DHABI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - France's MBDA and Dassault

Aviation plan to open a missile engineering facility

and a flight testing centre in the United Arab Emirates, the

UAE's defence and security industry enabler Tawazun Economic

Council said on Saturday.

The announcement comes on the eve of the biennial Dubai Air

Show which begins on Sunday as the UAE steps up efforts to

bolster its indigenous defence capabilities.

