UPDATE 1-France's MBDA to open missile engineering centre in UAE
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds agreement with Italy's Leonardo)
ABU DHABI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - France's MBDA and Dassault
Aviation plan to open a missile engineering facility
and a flight testing centre in the United Arab Emirates, the
UAE's defence and security industry enabler Tawazun Economic
Council said on Saturday.
The announcement comes on the eve of the biennial Dubai Air
Show which begins on Sunday as the UAE steps up efforts to
bolster its indigenous defence capabilities.
