NCR-POLLUTION-WHATSAPP-INFO - Tip-off Noida admin via WhatsApp about stubble burning, get reward

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Noida (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) People in Noida and Greater Noida can now tip-off the district administration about stubble burning, inappropriate disposal or burning of waste material via Whatsapp and email, and also get rewarded Rs 1,000 for sharing such information, officials said on Saturday.

The information should be sent to the administration within 12 hours of the incident, they said.

People can now send pictures, date, location and names of offenders on WhatsApp number 9871428532 or email the i ...