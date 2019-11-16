SPO-BAD-IND - Srikanth knocked out of Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong, Nov 16 (PTI) A profligate Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Open following a straight-game semifinal defeat to local favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu here on Saturday.

The former world no 1 squandered six game points in the second game to suffer 9-21, 23-25 in contest that lasted 42-minutes.

It was his first semifinal appearance since making the last four at the India Open Super 500. He had finished runner-up at the event.

Srikanth fell back early in the openi ...