Waste sorting adopted in 237 cities across China

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A total of 237 cities at the prefectural level or above in China have adopted waste sorting schemes as the country continues to embrace the green lifestyle, authorities said.

Waste sorting has been implemented in 53.9 percent of residential communities in the 46 cities required to carry out mandatory waste sorting by a 2017 nation-wide plan, among which 14 cities have seen more than 70 percent of neighborhoods following through on the practice, according to the Ministry of ...