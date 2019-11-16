Auto-Prix-BRA-Hamilton

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Hamilton keen to gain early advantage ahead of 2020

=(Picture)=

Sao Paulo, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton believes his Mercedes team have an advantage over their rivals ahead of the 2020 world championship after wrapping up their unprecedented sixth consecutive title double with two races to go this year.

The six-time drivers' champion, who retained his crown in Texas two weeks ago, said he was as keen as ever to win the final events in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, but added that Mercedes ca ...