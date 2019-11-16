Serbia-politics-president-health

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Serbian president Vucic hospitalised

Belgrade, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been hospitalised with "cardiovascular problems", his office said Saturday.

"The President Aleksandar Vucic was accepted in the military hospital in Belgrade on November 15 late afternoon," his office said in a short statement.

It gave no further details about the president's health or current condition.

It was first time it has been officially disclosed that Vucic, 49, has hear ...