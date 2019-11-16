Chinese embassy condemns assault on senior HKSAR gov't official in Britain

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

LONDON, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Britain on Friday strongly condemned the assault by anti-China activists that injured a senior official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, secretary for justice of the HKSAR government, was pushed to the ground and sustained hand injury while being besieged and attacked by dozens of anti-China and pro-independence activists during a recent visit to Britain, according to a spokesperson of the embas ...