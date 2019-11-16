Cricket-IND-BAN

Shami picks two as India near win in 1st Bangladesh Test

Indore, India, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - India's pacemen rattled the Bangladesh top-order Saturday after the hosts declared at 493 for six overnight in the first Test.

The tourists were reeling at 60 for four at lunch on day three, still trailing India by 283 runs in their second innings in Indore.

Mushfiqur Rahim, on nine, and Mahmudullah, on six, were at the crease after India declared with a lead of 343 runs. Banglade ...