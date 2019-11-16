BC-US--High School Game , 0445

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Man, juvenile shot at New Jersey high school football game<

Authorities in New Jersey say there has been a shooting at a high school football game<

AP Photo NJATL102-1116190409, NJATL104-1115191438, NJATL103-1116190402, NJATL101-1116190223, NJATL107-1115191501, NJATL106-1115191459, NJATL105-1115191500<

Eds: Corrects Pleasantville locator, adds quotes from witness. Will be updated. With AP Photos.<

By WAYNE PARRY<

Associated Press<

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) _ Players and sp ...