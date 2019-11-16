News Analysis: Italy to move ahead with 2020 web tax despite int'l pressures

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

ROME, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Italy won't back down from its plans to introduce a web tax, Deputy Minister of Economy Antonio Misiani said on Friday, despite complaints from the United States that the levy would unfairly target U.S. companies.

"It is confirmed; we are not planning to change it," Misiani told reporters.

The European Union and the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are both working on similar moves to tax online transactions for a host of multin ...