UPDATE 2-Lebanon to trial gasoline tender amid supply, price concerns

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Eric Knecht and Nadine Awadalla

BEIRUT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's energy ministry will

trial a state tender for gasoline next month, caretaker energy

minister Nada Boustani said on Friday, in an effort to stave off

potential supply shortages brought on by the country's worsening

economic conditions.

Nationwide protests driven in part by the worst economic

crisis since the country's 1975-1990 civil war have ...