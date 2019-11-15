UPDATE 2-Lebanon to trial gasoline tender amid supply, price concerns
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds minister interview, re-writes throughout)
By Eric Knecht and Nadine Awadalla
BEIRUT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's energy ministry will
trial a state tender for gasoline next month, caretaker energy
minister Nada Boustani said on Friday, in an effort to stave off
potential supply shortages brought on by the country's worsening
economic conditions.
Nationwide protests driven in part by the worst economic
crisis since the country's 1975-1990 civil war have ...
