The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-Lebanon to trial gasoline tender amid supply, price concerns

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds minister interview, re-writes throughout)
By Eric Knecht and Nadine Awadalla
BEIRUT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's energy ministry will
trial a state tender for gasoline next month, caretaker energy
minister Nada Boustani said on Friday, in an effort to stave off
potential supply shortages brought on by the country's worsening
economic conditions.
Nationwide protests driven in part by the worst economic
crisis since the country's 1975-1990 civil war have ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 15th of November 2019 09:37:14 PM. All rights reserved.