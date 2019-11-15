SHAH-LD CRPF - Take effective, decisive action against urban Naxals; terrorists in Kashmir: Shah to CRPF

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the CRPF to undertake "effective and decisive action" against urban Naxals as well as terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir as he made his maiden visit to the headquarters of the paramilitary force here on Friday, officials said.

He reviewed the overall preparedness and deployment of the over three-lakh-strong force during the more-than-two-hour-long meeting at the CGO Complex on Lodhi Road, they said.

Shah directed the force "to ...