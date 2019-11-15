SC-2ND LD ESSAR - SC sets aside NCLAT order, clears decks for ArcelorMittal to take over Essar Steel (Eds: Adding details)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday set aside a NCLAT order which gave equal rights to the secured and unsecured creditors during the insolvency proceedings of debt-ridden Essar Steel, clearing the decks for it takeover by Lakshmi Mittal-led ArcelorMittal.

Setting aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, a 3-judge headed by Justice R F Nariman, said the two set of creditors will be treated differently during the insolvency proceedings and taking over of a debt-ridd ...