UN links Kenyan military to attacks on Somalia's top telecom
UN report links Kenyan military to attacks on Somalia's largest telecommunications provider
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) _ A new United Nations report says it has corroborated evidence of five attacks allegedly carried out by Kenya's military on communication masts belonging to neighboring Somalia's largest telecom p ...
