African Union refutes report that China is spying on its headquarters

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the African Union (AU) on Thursday rejected media reports that China has been spying on its headquarters and transferring data from servers in the building.

Victor Harison, the AU commissioner for economic affairs, said he "respects the response" of the chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, who last year refuted a report of French newspaper Le Monde that claimed China had bugged the AU conference center it had built and gifted to t ...