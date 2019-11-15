ENV-JAVADEKAR FORESTS - Govt has withdrawn draft on amendment of Forest Act: Javadekar

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that the government has withdrawn the 'officers' draft on amendments in the Forest Act, 1927 and stressed that the Narendra Modi government was committed to protect the rights of tribals and forest dwellers.

Javadekar highlighted that the draft was not officially prepared by the Union government.

"The government is committed to give more rights and justice to tribals and forest dwellers," the minister said i ...