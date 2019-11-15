UPDATE 1-Soccer-Manchester City's appeal against financial probe thrown out

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details)

By Brian Homewood

MONTREUX, Switzerland, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Manchester City's attempt to halt a UEFA investigation into allegations that the club breached financial fair play regulations has failed after its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was thrown out on Friday.

CAS general secretary Matthieu Reeb told reporters that the Premier League champions' appeal had been judged inadmissible.

UEFA had opened an investigation into City over potential breache ...