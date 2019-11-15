The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Chinese swimmer Sun, facing lengthy ban, rejects dope test charge
By Eric BERNAUDEAU
Montreux, Switzerland, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Chinese swimming star Sun Yang, facing a ban of up to eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, told the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday that testers were at fault by failing to identify themselves correctly.
Attending a one-day CAS public hearing in person in a bid t ...

 

