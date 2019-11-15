swim-CHN-Sun-doping WRAP
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Chinese swimmer Sun, facing lengthy ban, rejects dope test charge
By Eric BERNAUDEAU
Montreux, Switzerland, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Chinese swimming star Sun Yang, facing a ban of up to eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, told the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday that testers were at fault by failing to identify themselves correctly.
Attending a one-day CAS public hearing in person in a bid t ...
