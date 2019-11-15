Britain-vote-politics-internet

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UK Labour promises free broadband for all

London, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Britain's main opposition Labour party on Friday promised free, fast broadband internet for everyone, in an eye-catching pledge for next month's election.

Following on from promises to nationalise the railways, the mail delivery service and water firms, Labour wants to bring the parts of telecoms firm BT that deal with broadband into public ownership.

"The internet has become such a central part of our lives. It opens u ...