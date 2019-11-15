OD-BOOKLET- ROW - School booklet in Odisha claims Gandhi died due to 'accidental reasons', kicks up row

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 15 (PTI) A government booklet describing Mahatma Gandhi's death as an "accident" has triggered a row in Odisha, with political leaders and activists demanding an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and immediate measures to correct the "blunder".

The two-page booklet "Aama Bapuji: Eka Jhalaka" (Our Bapuji: A Glimpse) -- published on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi -- presents a brief account of his teachings, works and links with Odisha, while also sta ...