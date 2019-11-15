MANGESHKAR-HEALTH - Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, is "doing much better", a spokesperson of the legendary singer's family said Friday.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement, her PR team said, "We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank You for being ...