Kejriwal announces free sewage cleaning scheme in unauthorised colonies

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a scheme in which people in unauthorised colonies can get their septic tanks cleaned for free.

There are around 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi and around 430 have sewer lines. In rest of the colonies, people have septic tanks, which they get cleaned by hiring private parties.

Many times people die while cleaning these septic tanks and this is a big step in making Delhi clean and putting an end to sewer deaths, ...