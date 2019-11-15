India-Britain-telecommunication-Vodafone-Airtel-earnings

India telecom rivals see wild share swings after record losses

Mumbai, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Shares in Indian telecom giants Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel went through wild swings on Friday, initially sinking more than ten percent at the open, after the British joint venture reported the worst quarterly loss in Indian corporate history.

Vodafone Idea reported a net loss late Thursday of 509 billion rupees ($7.1 billion) in July-September as it factored in a $4 billion bill levied by Indian auth ...