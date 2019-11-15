The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

US-BANGLA-ECONOMY - 'Embracing free market principles driving force behind economic success of Bangladesh' By Lalit K Jha

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Washington, Nov 15 (PTI) The success of Bangladesh as one of the fastest growing economies in the Asia Pacific and in South Asia currently is the result of embracing free market principles, a Bangladeshi official has said.
"Bangladesh has become one of the low-cost and high return manufacturing hubs in Asia," Salman Fazlur Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister, Hasina Wajed, told a Washington DC audience here.
Observing that millions of Bangladeshis no long ...

 

