Entertainment-US-music-Swift

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Taylor Swift says heads of former label 'exercising tyrannical control' over her

=(File Picture)=

New York, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Taylor Swift on Thursday publicly reignited her battle with the heads of her former label, saying it is threatening to bar her from going through with an upcoming performance and Netflix documentary over her plans to re-record her early albums.

Earlier this year the superstar began feuding with industry mogul Scooter Braun over his purchase of her former label fo ...