Mexico to strengthen monitoring on Gulf coast to battle piracy

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Mexico will reinforce military surveillance along its Gulf coast following recent incidents of piracy, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.

"We are beginning to deal with that ... it's a plan by the Naval Ministry that will include control of the ports, all of the ports," the president said at his daily press conference.

The measures aim to establish a naval base at the port of Dos Bocas in southeast Tabasco state, to increase military presence th ...