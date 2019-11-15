The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Mexico to strengthen monitoring on Gulf coast to battle piracy

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Mexico will reinforce military surveillance along its Gulf coast following recent incidents of piracy, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.
"We are beginning to deal with that ... it's a plan by the Naval Ministry that will include control of the ports, all of the ports," the president said at his daily press conference.
The measures aim to establish a naval base at the port of Dos Bocas in southeast Tabasco state, to increase military presence th ...

 

