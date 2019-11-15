The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Jury in trial of Trump adviser Stone ends first day of deliberations without verdict

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds jury asked two questions before retiring for day without
reaching verdict)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The jury in the criminal
trial of U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser Roger Stone ended
its first day of deliberations on Thursday without reaching a
verdict on whether he lied to Congress about his efforts to
learn more about when WikiLeaks would publish damaging emails
about 2016 Democratic presidential candid ...

 

