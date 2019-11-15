Iran starts gasoline rationing, hikes prices - state TV

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Iran introduced gasoline rationing

and price hikes on Friday with an official saying that the

revenue would be used for subsidies for 18 million needy

families, state television reported.

Iran, which has some of the worldâs cheapest fuel prices due

to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been

fighting rampant fuel smuggling to neighbouring countries.

State TV said the price of a litre of regular gasoline was

increased t ...