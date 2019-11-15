Iran starts gasoline rationing, hikes prices - state TV
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Iran introduced gasoline rationing
and price hikes on Friday with an official saying that the
revenue would be used for subsidies for 18 million needy
families, state television reported.
Iran, which has some of the worldâs cheapest fuel prices due
to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been
fighting rampant fuel smuggling to neighbouring countries.
State TV said the price of a litre of regular gasoline was
increased t ...
