U.S. Justice Kavanaugh to make first major public speech since controversy
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice
Brett Kavanaugh, who has kept a low profile since sexual
misconduct accusations almost derailed his appointment 13 months
ago, will make his first major public appearance since his
Senate confirmation when he addresses a friendly audience of
conservative lawyers on Thursday evening.
Kavanaugh, appointed by Republican President Donald Trump to
a lifetime position on the highest U.S. ju ...
