U.S. Justice Kavanaugh to make first major public speech since controversy

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice

Brett Kavanaugh, who has kept a low profile since sexual

misconduct accusations almost derailed his appointment 13 months

ago, will make his first major public appearance since his

Senate confirmation when he addresses a friendly audience of

conservative lawyers on Thursday evening.

Kavanaugh, appointed by Republican President Donald Trump to

a lifetime position on the highest U.S. ju ...