US-2NDLD SHOOTING - One killed in California school shooting, suspect in custody

Santa Clarita, Nov 14 (AFP) One person was killed and least four others injured in a shooting at a high school north of Los Angeles Thursday, triggering a police hunt for a student who was found wounded and taken into custody.

Police and ambulances swarmed the area around Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, after the early morning shooting sent panicked children running from the area.

"We do have the suspect in custody. He is currently being treate ...