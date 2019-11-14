The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

US-2NDLD SHOOTING - One killed in California school shooting, suspect in custody

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Santa Clarita, Nov 14 (AFP) One person was killed and least four others injured in a shooting at a high school north of Los Angeles Thursday, triggering a police hunt for a student who was found wounded and taken into custody.
Police and ambulances swarmed the area around Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, after the early morning shooting sent panicked children running from the area.
"We do have the suspect in custody. He is currently being treate ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 14th of November 2019 10:41:00 PM. All rights reserved.