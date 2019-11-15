The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

West Indies beats Afghanistan by 30 runs in 1st T20<
West Indies started its preparations for next year's Twenty20 World Cup with a 30-run victory over Afghanistan in the first match of their three-game T20 series<
LUCKNOW, India (AP) _ West Indies started its preparations for next year's Twenty20 World Cup with a 30-run victory over Afghanistan in the first match of their three-game T20 series on Thursday.
West Indies hardly missed the banned power-hitter Nicholas Pooran to post a decent ...

 

