U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 42, cases of illness to 2,172

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Thursday

reported 2,172 confirmed and probable cases and 3 more deaths

from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the

death toll to 42, so far this year.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

reported 2,051 confirmed and probable U.S. lung injury cases and

39 deaths associated with use of e-cigarettes, or vaping

products.

As of Nov. 13, 42 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states< ...