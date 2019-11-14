U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 42, cases of illness to 2,172
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Thursday
reported 2,172 confirmed and probable cases and 3 more deaths
from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the
death toll to 42, so far this year.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
reported 2,051 confirmed and probable U.S. lung injury cases and
39 deaths associated with use of e-cigarettes, or vaping
products.
As of Nov. 13, 42 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states< ...
